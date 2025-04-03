Claudy: closure in place as firefighters respond to incident on Baranailt Road
Motorists are advised the Baranailt Road outside Claudy is currently closed due to a fire in the area.
Trafficwatch NI added: “The road is closed until its junction with the Old Foreglen Road. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue is currently in attendance.
"Please take another route for your journey.”
