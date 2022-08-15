Closures announced for M2 resurfacing works

Motorists are being advised of closures on the M2 city bound between Junction four Sandyknowes and Junction two Greencastle over the weekend of Friday, August 19 to Monday, August 22 to facilitate resurfacing works.

By Russell Keers
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:56 pm

From 8pm on August 19 until 8am on August 20, a full closure will be in operation, including Sandyknowes southbound on-slip.

Between 8am and 8pm on Saturday, lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including the southbound on-slip merge. Lane three will be operational.

From 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, M2 lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including southbound on-slip merge. Lane three will be operational.

M2 southbound between Junction four and Junction two. (Pic by Google).

M2 lanes one and two will be closed from Sandyknowes on-slip, including Sandyknowes southbound on-slip merge from 6am on Sunday until 5am on Monday, August 22.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The diversion route in place during the full closure will be via Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O’Neill Road, Station Road.

Ballyclare road closed for resurfacing works

“Road users are advised of possible delays and are asked to allow extra time for journeys in this area during the weekend of the works.”

