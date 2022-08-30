Closures announced for resurfacing works on Newtownabbey M2 section

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weekend one will run from Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, weekend two is Friday, September 23 to Monday, September 26, weekend three is Friday, September 30 until Monday, October 3 and weekend four is Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 10.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Friday nights 8pm to Saturday 8am (full closure), Saturday daytime 8am to Saturday 8pm (lanes one and two closed), S﻿aturday nights 8pm to Sunday 10am (full closure), Sunday daytime 10am to Sunday 8pm (lanes one and two closed) and Sunday nights 8pm to Monday 6am (full closure).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A diversion route during the full closure will be via Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O’Neill Road and Station Road.

M2 southbound. (Pic by Google).