Police are advising motorists to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey on Friday (June 28) due to a parade.

The parade will begin and end at Cloughfern Protestant Hall, and will make its way round the town via the Shore Road, says the PSNI.

Hosted by Cloughfern District LOL No 24, around 320 people are expected to take part.

Scheduled to commence at 7.00pm and conclude at 9.00pm, the route is: Cloughfern Protestant Hall, Doagh Road, Fernagh Road, Ypres Park, Station Road, Shore Road, Glenville Road Monkstown Avenue, Doagh Road and Cloughfern Protestant Hall.