Clougfern parade: traffic advice, times, route and bands
and live on Freeview channel 276
The parade will begin and end at Cloughfern Protestant Hall, and will make its way round the town via the Shore Road, says the PSNI.
Hosted by Cloughfern District LOL No 24, around 320 people are expected to take part.
Scheduled to commence at 7.00pm and conclude at 9.00pm, the route is: Cloughfern Protestant Hall, Doagh Road, Fernagh Road, Ypres Park, Station Road, Shore Road, Glenville Road Monkstown Avenue, Doagh Road and Cloughfern Protestant Hall.
The following bands are listed on the Parades Commission website as participants: Monkstown YCV, Rathcoole Sons of Kai Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band and Cloughfern Old Boys Flute Band.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.