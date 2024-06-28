Clougfern parade: traffic advice, times, route and bands

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:18 BST
Police are advising motorists to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey on Friday (June 28) due to a parade.

The parade will begin and end at Cloughfern Protestant Hall, and will make its way round the town via the Shore Road, says the PSNI.

Hosted by Cloughfern District LOL No 24, around 320 people are expected to take part.

Motorists are advised to anticipate disruption during the Cloughfern parade. Google

Scheduled to commence at 7.00pm and conclude at 9.00pm, the route is: Cloughfern Protestant Hall, Doagh Road, Fernagh Road, Ypres Park, Station Road, Shore Road, Glenville Road Monkstown Avenue, Doagh Road and Cloughfern Protestant Hall.

The following bands are listed on the Parades Commission website as participants: Monkstown YCV, Rathcoole Sons of Kai Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band and Cloughfern Old Boys Flute Band.

