Police are responding to disorder in Newtownabbey for a second night in succession.

And motorists are advised to avoid the Doagh Road, O’Neil Road and Station Road at Cloughfern Corner. Diversions are in place.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 11), the PSNI added: “Fires are currently being set within Cloughfern Roundabout. Please avoid this area.

"We are appealing to parents and guardians to check in on your young folk and see where they are. Youths are actively engaged in this criminal behaviour.”

The previous evening, police said a group broke off from a protest in Cloughfern before proceeding to block the road close to a filling station, letting off fireworks and setting fire to material on the road.

There were incidents in Carrickfergus too on Tuesday as violence spread from Ballymena, where homes, businesses and vehicles came under attack from crowds of youths for a second night.

Police made six arrests, while over 30 officers were injured with politicians from all sections of the community calling for calm.

Earlier on Monday, crowds of people took part in a peaceful show of support for the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the weekend in Ballymena.

Meanwhile, there were reports of windows being smashed and bins set alight at Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday evening.

The centre is made available as a rest facility during community emergencies, however, it was not being used for such a purpose tonight.

In an statement issued earlier, a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “In line with normal protocols and in collaboration with local agencies, council received a request to open an Emergency Rest Centre at Larne Leisure Centre last night, to provide emergency shelter for families in urgent need following disturbances in Ballymena.

"The families have all been safely relocated and are no longer availing of the facility.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has condemned the incident.

Mr Lyons said: “The violence and disorder witnessed on our streets over recent nights serves no purpose. Wanton destruction such as the attack on Larne Leisure Centre is an attack on all residents who use the facility.

"There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned.”

Police have been asked for a comment.