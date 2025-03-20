Cloughmills: road traffic collision impacting Frosses Road

Motorists are advised the Frosses Road in Cloughmills is currently closed to northbound traffic due to a traffic collision.

In a statement on Thursday (March 20) evening, the PSNI added that diversions are in place and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.

