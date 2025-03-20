Cloughmills: road traffic collision impacting Frosses Road
Motorists are advised the Frosses Road in Cloughmills is currently closed to northbound traffic due to a traffic collision.
In a statement on Thursday (March 20) evening, the PSNI added that diversions are in place and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.