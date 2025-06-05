Co Antrim: fallen tree blocking both sides of Milltown Road
Motorists are advised the Milltown Road in Antrim is blocked on both sides due to a fallen tree on Thursday (June 5) morning.
The Department for Infrastructure is urging drivers to find an alternative route for their journeys until this has been cleared.
