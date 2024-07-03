Co Antrim road reopens afer collision

Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Motorists are advised that the Nutts Corner Road in Crumlin has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision.

Members of the emergency services had been tasked to the scene of the collision and a road closure was in place between Tullywest Road and Randox Road.

Police officers had urged road users to seek an alternative route for their journey.