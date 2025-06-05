Co Armagh: around 3,000 participants expected in band parade in Markethill with motorists advised to plan ahead

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2025, 19:47 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 19:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Almost 80 bands are expected to take part in a parade in Markethill on Friday (June 6) evening.

Hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, 3,000 participants and 5,000 supporters are expected, according to the Parades Commission website.

And police are advising motorists to plan ahead with delays likely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Due to a band parade in Markethill town tomorrow evening (Friday 6th June), please expect possible delays on the A28 Gosford Road between 4pm-12pm.

Around 3,000 participants are expected in the parade. Photo: Tony HendronAround 3,000 participants are expected in the parade. Photo: Tony Hendron
Around 3,000 participants are expected in the parade. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

"The A28 Gosford Road will remain open to traffic. There will be various diversions around Markethill town centre. Please exercise caution if travelling in the area and be aware of pedestrians and parked vehicles on the hard shoulder.

“If you plan to attend - ensure you do not park your vehicle with in 15metres of a junction or an area zoned off by police cones. Buses should use the drop off area near the junction of Gosford Road/ Main Street.

Police will be in attendance along with event marshals.”

Commencing at 7.30pm, the proposed route is: Main Street, Fairgreen Road, Coolmilish Road, Newry Street, turn at junction of Main Road, Newry Street, Main Street, Masonic Hall.

Related topics:MarkethillPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice