Co Armagh: man hospitalised and two children treated at scene after Monaghan Road collision
In an update following the incident, police said they responded to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road with the driver suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Crews worked in challenging conditions close to a fallen electric pole and were able to provide first aid to three casualties prior to the arrival of other emergency services.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance also attended and took over the care of the casualties.
"A 36-year-old adult was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two children were treated by NIAS on scene and released into the care of family.
“We wish them a speedy recovery and would like to thank our other emergency service partners, NIE and members of the public who assisted us on scene.”
Police went on to say the road, which had been shut in both directions, is now reopen to traffic.
