A man was hospitalised and two children were treated at the scene after a traffic collision in Milford, Co Armagh, on Wednesday afternoon (March 26).

In an update following the incident, police said they responded to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road with the driver suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Crews worked in challenging conditions close to a fallen electric pole and were able to provide first aid to three casualties prior to the arrival of other emergency services.

Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the incident. Photo provided by PSNI

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance also attended and took over the care of the casualties.

"A 36-year-old adult was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two children were treated by NIAS on scene and released into the care of family.

“We wish them a speedy recovery and would like to thank our other emergency service partners, NIE and members of the public who assisted us on scene.”

Police went on to say the road, which had been shut in both directions, is now reopen to traffic.