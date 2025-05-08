Co Armagh: police appeal for information after serious road traffic collision
Police are appealing for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Armagh.
The incident occurred on the Summer Island Road around 4.30pm on Tuesday (May 6).
In a statement, the PSNI added: “This involved a grey Peugeot 3008 and a silver Toyota Hilux. If you witnessed this incident or have any dash cam footage which may assist this investigation please contact 101 ref 1332 06/05/25.
"The road was closed for a significant period of time so we want to thank you for your patience while diversions were in place.”
