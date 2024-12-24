Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed a woman aged in her 20s has sadly died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Monday, 23rd December, that a silver Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“The Ballyconnell Road has now reopened after being closed overnight.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24."

It has been confirmed only one vehicle was involved in this collision, although it was believed in the aftermath there had been two.