Co Tyrone: Ballygawley route closed after two-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2025, 21:42 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 21:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley, is currently closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Thursday (May 1) evening.

Police say drivers should seek an alternate route for their journeys.

There are no further details at this stage.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice