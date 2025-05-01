Co Tyrone: Ballygawley route closed after two-vehicle collision
Motorists are advised the Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley, is currently closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Thursday (May 1) evening.
Police say drivers should seek an alternate route for their journeys.
There are no further details at this stage.
