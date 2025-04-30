Co Tyrone: Benburb road reopens after traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road users are advised the Battleford Road, Benburb, has now fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.
The route had been blocked for a period on Wednesday (April 30) evening with diversions in place via the Carrickaness Road/Lisnafeedy Road junction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.