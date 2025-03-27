Co Tyrone: emergency services at scene of traffic collision on Curr Road
Motorists are advised to avoid the Curr Road, Omagh, as the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene of a traffic collision.
Police say the Omagh-bound lane is closed and are urging road users to seek an alternative route for their journey.
There are no further details at present.
