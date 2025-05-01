Co Tyrone: man (23) arrested after motorcyclist (30s) sustains potentially life-changing injuries in Ballygawley collision
Police are appealing for information following the two-vehicle incident at the Aghnagar Road.
Sergeant Laverty said: “At around 8:25pm, it was reported that a silver coloured KIA car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are described as potentially life changing.
“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage in relation to the collision, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1793 01/05/25.”
The Aghnagar Road, which was closed following the incident, has reopened.
