Co Tyrone road blocked as emergency services respond to tractor fire
Police are advising motorists the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is currently blocked due to a tractor on fire.
In a statement on Wednesday (June 25) afternoon, the PSNI added: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
