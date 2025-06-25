Co Tyrone road blocked as emergency services respond to tractor fire

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST

Police are advising motorists the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona is currently blocked due to a tractor on fire.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 25) afternoon, the PSNI added: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

