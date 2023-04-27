Register
Co Tyrone road closed following serious traffic collision

The A5 Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is currently closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST

The closure is between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and the Favour Royal Road in Aughnacloy.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy.
