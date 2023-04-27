The closure is between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and the Favour Royal Road in Aughnacloy.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.
The A5 Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is currently closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.
