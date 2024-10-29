There were traffic tailbacks earlier today after a lorry shed its load at Tullyvar Road, Ballygawley.

Police say the road remained open and passable to traffic.

Local reports say hundreds of steel bars fell off the load and were lying across the carriageway earlier on Tuesday morning. Motorists were advised to proceed with caution while the bars were are cleared.