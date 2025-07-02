Co Tyrone route closed following two-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
Police are advising the Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, is currently closed between Coash Road and Moor Road due to a two-vehicle collision.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route for their journeys.

There are no further details at this state.

