Co Tyrone route closed following two-vehicle collision
Police are advising the Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, is currently closed between Coash Road and Moor Road due to a two-vehicle collision.
Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route for their journeys.
There are no further details at this state.
