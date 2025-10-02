Motorists are advised the Whitebridge Road, Ballygawley, is currently closed due to a river that has burst its banks.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is urging road users to find an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, DfI says the Maydown Road, near Benburb, has been closed in both directions after part of the road collapsed this afternoon (Thursday, October 2).

Again motorists are asked to seek an alternative route.