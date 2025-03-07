Coagh: driver taken to hospital after collision between van and lorry in Co Tyrone
A van driver was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone on Friday morning, police have confirmed.
The collision, involving a van and a lorry, took place on the Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh.
It was reported to police shortly after 10.30am.
The road was closed in both directions for most of the day but has since re-opened.
