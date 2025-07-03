Coalisland: Man treated for 'serious injuries' following crash involving motorcycle and lorry

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
A man sustained serious injuries following a collision involving a lorry and motorcycle at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including Air Ambulance NI, attended the scene around 2.20pm and a stretch of the road between Coash Road and Moor Road was closed for a time.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or with dash-cam or other footage is asked to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 999 of 02/07/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

