Coalisland: Man treated for 'serious injuries' following crash involving motorcycle and lorry
A man sustained serious injuries following a collision involving a lorry and motorcycle at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, on Wednesday.
Emergency services, including Air Ambulance NI, attended the scene around 2.20pm and a stretch of the road between Coash Road and Moor Road was closed for a time.
Police say their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or with dash-cam or other footage is asked to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 999 of 02/07/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.