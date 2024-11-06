Coast Road: section of A2 road near Larne to be closed to facilitate 'scaling works to cliff face'
A section of the A2 Coast Road near Larne will be temporarily closed later this month.
In a letter highlighted by Ald Maureen Morrow, the Department for Infrastructure indicated that the closure will be in place on a 100m stretch of the road at the Black Arch.
It will be in operation from November 25 until December 20 due to scaling works required to the cliff face.
An alternative route will be signed via the Coast Road, Branch Road, Old Glenarm Road, Victoria Road, and Glenarm Road.