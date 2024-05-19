Coleraine motorists warned of potential danger at busy junction

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2024, 07:07 BST
Road users in Coleraine are being warned that the traffic lights at the junction of the Strand Road and Waterside Street are currently out of action.

Trafficwatch NI reported the fault at 5.30am on Sunday.

Motorists are advised to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.

