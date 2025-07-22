Coleraine motorists warned of potential dangers at busy junction
Motorists in Coleraine are being warned that a set of traffic lights at a busy junction are currently out of action.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Tuesday morning that the signals are out at the junction of the A29 Ring Road and Newmills Road.
Road users are urged to slow down and be prepared to stop / give way until repairs can be made.
