Coleraine road 'partially blocked' by fallen tree

Motorists in the Coleraine area have been warned to take care on the roads due to a fallen tree.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:24 BST
Trafficwatch NI said on Thursday morning that reports had been made of a tree partially blocking a lane on the Mountsandel Road / Loughan Road at the junction of Knocklynn Road.

"The fallen tree is passable with care. Extra care needed on approach until we can have this cleared,” TrafficwatchNI said.

