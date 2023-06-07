Register
Coleraine to Portrush train line closed on June 12 and June 13 to extend both platforms to accommodate six carriage trains

Translink is set to carry out essential engineering works on the Coleraine to Portrush train line next Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th June 2023.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

In a statement Translink say that the works are part of the improvement project at Dhu Varren and University stations to extend both platforms to accommodate six carriage trains.

They add that to facilitate the works, there will be a line closure between Coleraine and Portrush stations on both Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th June, with bus substitution services in place.

The statement adds that normal rail services will operate on the Belfast to Derry~Londonderry line.

As well as bus substitutions, train tickets will also be valid for use on scheduled Ulsterbus 140 services.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance using the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk; Journey Planner or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.

For more information on the platform extensions at University and Dhu Varren stations visit: https://www.translink.co.uk/dhuvarrenuniversity

The view from a local trainThe view from a local train
