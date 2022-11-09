Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Collin Road: Co Antrim road closed after collision

Road users are advised that a section of the Collin Road in Mid and East Antrim is currently closed following a road traffic collision today (Wednesday).

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

Detailing the incident in a statement this morning (November 9), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Collin Road in the Moorfields area of Ballymena is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Read More
Funding allocated to Newtownabbey groups for festive events

“Please take another route for your journey. More details will follow in due course.”

A section of the Collin Road is closed to traffic.
MotoristsPolice Service of Northern IrelandBallymena