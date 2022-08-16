Edit Account-Sign Out

Collision causing delays on M2 northbound

Motorists are advised to expect delays on the M2 northbound following a road traffic collision in the vicinity of Arthur Bridge.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:14 pm

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised of a road traffic collision on the M2 northbound between Greencastle and Sandyknowes, just after Arthur Bridge.

“Lane three is currently blocked. Recovery crews are on site. There are delays on approach.”

Read More

Read More
Newtownabbey road closure announced

Most Popular

Traffic and travel.

There are no further details at this time.

MotoristsDepartment for Infrastructure