Collision causing delays on M2 northbound
Motorists are advised to expect delays on the M2 northbound following a road traffic collision in the vicinity of Arthur Bridge.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised of a road traffic collision on the M2 northbound between Greencastle and Sandyknowes, just after Arthur Bridge.
“Lane three is currently blocked. Recovery crews are on site. There are delays on approach.”
There are no further details at this time.