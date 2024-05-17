Collision leading to delays on M2 downhill section towards J2 Greencastle
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists of delays on the M2 into Belfast on the downhill section towards J2 Greencastle after a collision.
Police are attending the scene of the incident involving a number of cars and a lorry (8.35am).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.