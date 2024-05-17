Collision leading to delays on M2 downhill section towards J2 Greencastle

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 09:00 BST
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists of delays on the M2 into Belfast on the downhill section towards J2 Greencastle after a collision.

Police are attending the scene of the incident involving a number of cars and a lorry (8.35am).

