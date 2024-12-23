Collision on M1 at Sprucefield junction cleared but knock-on delays remain
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the earlier road traffic collision on the M1 Belfast-bound at J7 Sprucefield has now been cleared.
Trafficwatch NI says all lanes have reopened, however, knock-on delays remain in area (19:27)
Two lanes of the key route were blocked for a period following the collision on Monday (December 23) evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.