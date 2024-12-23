Collision on M1 at Sprucefield junction cleared but knock-on delays remain

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 18:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 20:01 GMT
Motorists are advised the earlier road traffic collision on the M1 Belfast-bound at J7 Sprucefield has now been cleared.

Trafficwatch NI says all lanes have reopened, however, knock-on delays remain in area (19:27)

Two lanes of the key route were blocked for a period following the collision on Monday (December 23) evening.

