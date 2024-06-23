Comber road closure: motorists urged to avoid the area

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:33 BST
Police are warning that the Ballygowan Road in Comber is currently closed between its junctions with Old Ballygowan Road and Hillsborough Road

The traffic alert was issued in a short statement from the PSNI just before 3,30pm on Sunday.

Road-users are asked to avoid the area.

