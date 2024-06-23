Comber road closure: motorists urged to avoid the area
Police are warning that the Ballygowan Road in Comber is currently closed between its junctions with Old Ballygowan Road and Hillsborough Road
The traffic alert was issued in a short statement from the PSNI just before 3,30pm on Sunday.
Road-users are asked to avoid the area.
