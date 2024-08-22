Commuters advised to expect travel disruption after 'tragic incident' at Whiteabbey
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following the incident, NI Railways stated on X shortly before 7am that “severe disruption is expected.”
At approximately 8.30am a Translink spokesperson confirmed that trains are now operating from Derry/Londonderry to Antrim and from Larne Harbour to Carrickfergus, adding: "Trains will be turned at Antrim and Carrickfergus and return in their own path.”
Providing an update on social media after the initial delays were confirmed, a Translink spokesperson explained: “We would advise customers to make alternative arrangements – rail tickets can be used on buses.
"Due to train disruption this morning (August 22), Antrim car park has limited spaces available. We would advise passengers to avail of other park and rides where possible.
"A bus substitution service is operating between Belfast - Carrickfergus serving bus substitution stops on the main roads.”