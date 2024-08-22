Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers are advised to expect delays and travel disruption following a “tragic incident” at Whiteabbey this morning (Thursday).

Following the incident, NI Railways stated on X shortly before 7am that “severe disruption is expected.”

At approximately 8.30am a Translink spokesperson confirmed that trains are now operating from Derry/Londonderry to Antrim and from Larne Harbour to Carrickfergus, adding: "Trains will be turned at Antrim and Carrickfergus and return in their own path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail passengers are being advised to expect disruption. (Pic: Contributed).

Providing an update on social media after the initial delays were confirmed, a Translink spokesperson explained: “We would advise customers to make alternative arrangements – rail tickets can be used on buses.

"Due to train disruption this morning (August 22), Antrim car park has limited spaces available. We would advise passengers to avail of other park and rides where possible.

"A bus substitution service is operating between Belfast - Carrickfergus serving bus substitution stops on the main roads.”