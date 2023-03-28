The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has pointed to budgetary constraints after concerns were raised about the conditions of road surfaces in Rathcoole estate.

A resident from the Inniscarn Drive area contacted the Newtownabbey Times this week to highlight the issue of potholes near his home.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I have reported potholes on my road and within days contractors have been out firstly to mark them out and then to fill them in. However, soon after the same potholes are opening up again.

"There is the potential for damage to be caused to cars and they also pose a hazard for pedestrians.”

Potholes in the Inniscarn Drive area of Rathcoole.

Responding to this newspaper, a DfI spokesperson said: “In the current financial year the Department has completed six resurfacing schemes in Rathcoole at an approximate cost of £300k. Subject to budget allocations we have two schemes planned for 2023/24 in Rathcoole at a cost of £150K and a further three schemes planned for 2024/25.

"The Department has received a number of reports of road defects in the Rathcoole area and in the past year 16 actionable defects were repaired in Iniscarn Drive.

"It should be noted that there has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of the road network for many years resulting in the deterioration we are now experiencing.

"As a result of budget cuts the Department has had to reduce its routine maintenance activities to a ‘limited service’ which prioritises delivery of essential services for maintaining public safety.

"Consequently, only the highest priority defects across the road network, are currently being repaired. Regular inspections of the road network are continuing and defects which meet the intervention level will be taken forward for repair.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said he is aware of concerns and is calling for maintenance funding to be prioritised for the estate.

Mr Brett said: “"As a local representative, I am continuing to make the case for road maintenance funding to be prioritised in the area, as well as new re-surfacing schemes to be secured for various streets within the estate in the forthcoming new financial year. Residents rightly expect their footpaths and roads to be maintained to an acceptable standard.”

