Cookstown 100 traffic warning as roads are closed

Motorists in Co Tyrone are reminded that the Cookstown 100 races are continuing today (Saturday, April 22).

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

Roads will be closed between 7am and 7.30pm and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey between these times.

Anyone attending the event should enter via the Orritor Road, Drumearn Road and Tulnacross Road.

Entry cannot be gained via Killycurragh Road, Mackenny Road and Tullagh Road.

Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in action during the Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / PacemakerMichael Dunlop (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in action during the Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker
Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in action during the Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker

Those attending the races are asked to respect residents by not blocking entrances or entering the course via private property.

Mike Browne (RK Burrows Racing) was third fasted in the Open practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / PacemakerMike Browne (RK Burrows Racing) was third fasted in the Open practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker
Mike Browne (RK Burrows Racing) was third fasted in the Open practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker
Marcus Simpson in action during Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / PacemakerMarcus Simpson in action during Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker
Marcus Simpson in action during Supertwin practice at CDE Cookstown 100 races on Friday. Picture Rod Neill / Pacemaker
