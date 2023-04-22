Cookstown 100 traffic warning as roads are closed
Motorists in Co Tyrone are reminded that the Cookstown 100 races are continuing today (Saturday, April 22).
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:19 BST
Roads will be closed between 7am and 7.30pm and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey between these times.
Anyone attending the event should enter via the Orritor Road, Drumearn Road and Tulnacross Road.
Entry cannot be gained via Killycurragh Road, Mackenny Road and Tullagh Road.
Those attending the races are asked to respect residents by not blocking entrances or entering the course via private property.