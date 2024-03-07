Cookstown councillor John McNamee welcomes Minister’s commitment to town’s £55m bypass scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cookstown Sinn Féin Councillor John McNamee welcomed the Minister’s commitment to the long-awaited bypass road.
“The Bypass will not only alleviate traffic congestion in the town, it will benefit traders and businesses,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It will also reduce journey and travel times and enhance the town centre.”
The Department for Infrastructure will be holding a public information day on April 16 in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown.
Mr O’Dowd said in a statement: “This will provide an opportunity to engage with Departmental staff and the engineering consultants who can provide detail on work to date and the next steps in progressing the scheme.”
The bypass has been in the pipeline for almost 50 years since it was first proposed in the East Tyrone Area Plan back in 1978.