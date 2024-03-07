Cookstown councillor John McNamee welcomes Minister’s commitment to town’s £55m bypass scheme

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has committed to the £55 million A29 Cookstown Bypass Scheme with confirmation that the Draft Statutory Orders and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the scheme will be published in April.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
Cookstown Sinn Féin Councillor John McNamee welcomed the Minister’s commitment to the long-awaited bypass road.

“The Bypass will not only alleviate traffic congestion in the town, it will benefit traders and businesses,” he said.

"It will also reduce journey and travel times and enhance the town centre.”

Cookstown town centre. Credit: Google MapsCookstown town centre. Credit: Google Maps
The Department for Infrastructure will be holding a public information day on April 16 in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown.

Mr O’Dowd said in a statement: “This will provide an opportunity to engage with Departmental staff and the engineering consultants who can provide detail on work to date and the next steps in progressing the scheme.”

The bypass has been in the pipeline for almost 50 years since it was first proposed in the East Tyrone Area Plan back in 1978.

