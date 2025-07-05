Cookstown road closure to allow police to carry out tests following fatal collision
Motorists are being reminded that the A29 Dungannon Road in Cookstown will be closed for a number of hours today (Sunday, July 6).
The closure will be in place from its junction with Dungannon Road roundabout and Annagh Road.
Officers from PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 10am until 1pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Thursday, February 20.
A woman, aged in her 40s, died in the two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note.
Police said diversions will be in place at the junctions of Sandholes Road and Tullywiggan Road. Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.