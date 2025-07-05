Motorists are being warned that the A29 Dungannon Road in Cookstown will be closed for a number of hours on Sunday, July 6.

The closure will be in place from its junction with Dungannon Road roundabout and Annagh Road.

Officers from PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 10am until 1pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Thursday, February 20.

A woman, aged in her 40s, died in the two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note.

Police said diversions will be in place at the junctions of Sandholes Road and Tullywiggan Road. Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.