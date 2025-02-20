Cookstown: serious two vehicle collision on outskirts of Co Tyrone town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are at the scene of a serious two vehicle collision in Cookstown.

Road users are asked to avoid the Old Loughry Road area as police and other emergency services deal with the incident.

There are diversions in place.

Police say motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details at present.