Cookstown traffic lights out of action
Motorists in the Cookstown area are being warned of a traffic light failure.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Thursday morning that the traffic signals at Killymoon Street and Sweep Road are all out of action.
Road users are urged to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs are carried out.
