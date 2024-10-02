Cookstown: Two broken down lorries causing lengthy delays for motorists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two broken down lorries are causing delays for motorists in Cookstown.

Police say drivers in the Moneymore Road area of the town can expect delays until the lorries are removed.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Please exercise caution and seek an alternative route, if possible. Local diversions are in place".