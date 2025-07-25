Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has issued advice over NIE connectivity works in Glengormley.

In a social media post, the council said: “NIE Networks will be carrying out essential works on Monday, July 28.

"In preparation of these works, the Glenwell Road junction beside McDonald’s will be closed from July 24 for up to two weeks.

"The junction at Farmley Road will remain operational throughout this period and access will be directly available to all businesses.”

Updates will be posted on the council’s social media pages.