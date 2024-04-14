Craigavon collision: motorcyclist taken to hospital for treatment – road reopens

Road users are advised the Charlestown Road, Craigavon, has now re-opened after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the area on Sunday (April 14) afternoon.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 08:57 BST
Sergeant Dempster said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle shortly after 12:50pm.

“The male motorcyclist was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Sunday: Photo: PSNIEmergency services at the scene of the incident on Sunday: Photo: PSNI
Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Sunday: Photo: PSNI

“The road was closed for a period of time, with diversions in place, but has now fully re-opened.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 799 of 14/04/24.”

