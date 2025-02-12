Craigavon: cyclist (60s) remains in a critical condition as police issue collision witness appeal
In a statement on Wednesday (February 12) evening Sergeant Murray said: "The collision, between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclist, occurred on the Mandeville Road at around 4.40pm.
"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
"He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly between roundabouts 5 and 6, who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 31/01/25."