Craigavon: PSNI provide update following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2024, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have confirmed the Lake Road area of Drumgor, Craigavon has now cleared following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.

Traffic was disrupted at Roundabout 4 earlier on Saturday, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Related topics:PSNICraigavonTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice