Craigavon: PSNI provide update following traffic collision
Police have confirmed the Lake Road area of Drumgor, Craigavon has now cleared following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.
Traffic was disrupted at Roundabout 4 earlier on Saturday, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
