Craigavon: road users advised MI fully reopened after incident

Published 21st Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 14:04 BST
Traffic & Travel. Photo: pixabayTraffic & Travel. Photo: pixabay
Road Users are advised an earlier incident on the M1, Craigavon, has been cleared and the motorway is now opened in both directions.

The route had been closed heading westbound Junction 11 Ballynacor while police attended the incident.

