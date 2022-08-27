Crash victim remains in a 'critical' condition after van is discovered in Tyrone ditch
A male remains in a critical condition in hospital following a one-vehicle crash in County Tyrone a week ago.
Police have renewed their appeal for information and witnesses to the collision in the Tummery Road area of Dromore.
Inspector Hicks said: “Shortly before 8.30am on Saturday, August 20 officers attended the scene where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One of the males remains in a critical condition.
“The other male’s injuries were serious, however, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 527 of 20/08/22.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at the PSNI website.