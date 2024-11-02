A male pedestrian has died after a road traffic collision in Crossmaglen on Friday (November 1).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a report was received shortly after 11.50pm on Friday of a concern for the safety of a man on the Cullaville Road.

Officers attended the scene to find a male lying in the road with serious injuries. CPR was commenced until the arrival of ambulance staff but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 2078 01/11/24.

The Cullaville Road, which had been closed following the tragedy, has now re-opened.