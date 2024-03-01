Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commenting, Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

"The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his 30s; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her 20s, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have died after a three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said. The crash happened on the Ballyhill Road, near Crumlin, at about 10.10pm on February 29. (Pic: Pacemaker).

"The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we’d appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson stated: “NIAS received a 999 call at 10.11pm on February 29 following reports of a road traffic collision in the Ballyhill Road area of Crumlin.

“NIAS despatched six Emergency crews, a doctor, an Ambulance Officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also tasked to the incident.